Ozark Showrunner Teases A Dramatic Series Finale With Season 4 Part 2

Netflix's "Ozark" is currently halfway through its fourth and final season, and as a result, speculation about how the Midwest crime drama might end has reached a fever pitch. Several questions remain surrounding each of the show's characters and storylines, most of which have lingered since Season 1. Will Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney) be able to make it out of everything unscathed? What's going to happen to Ruth (Julia Garner)? Will the Byrde family crumble or stick together under the pressure of working for a major crime syndicate? These are all things that fans have been wondering and asking about "Ozark" recently as the hit series continues to wind down.

Luckily for them, showrunner Chris Mundy has decided to offer a few tidbits of information regarding the upcoming ending. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Mundy stated, "I always want closure," and went on to explain, "I don't want to feel messed with. I want to feel like, 'OK, that was the end.'" According to Mundy, there are several things to look forward to when Season 4, Part 2 of "Ozark" debuts later this year. Just don't expect too happy of an ending.