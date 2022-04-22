The Incredible Way Disney+ Will Make Star Wars History With Obi-Wan Kenobi

Even though John Williams has been composing music for television series and films since 1958, and his scores have included such award-winning themes as "Fiddler on the Roof" and "Schindler's List" (via IMDb), he will forever be associated with "Star Wars." Not only did the first film net him an Oscar for best music, original score, but he also earned nominations for the second, third, seventh, eighth, and ninth films in the series. Composing more than 20 hours of "Star Wars" music (via The New Yorker) for the films over a range of 42 years seems unfathomable. "Thinking about it, and trying to speak about it, connects us with the idea of trying to understand time," Williams said. "How do you understand forty years?"

While Williams has composed the music for other blockbuster films, like the "Harry Potter” franchise, "Home Alone," and soon-to-be 29 of Steven Spielberg's films (via Variety), the prolific 90-year-old just can't seem to shake "Star Wars," judging by the fact that he recently finished composing the music for the upcoming Disney+ series "Obi-Wan Kenobi." But this time, not only does Williams have a collaborator, but "Star Wars" is also changing things up and making history in the process.