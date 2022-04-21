This Legendary Character Actor Wants To Play Beta Ray Bill In The MCU

In case you haven't heard, the world of Marvel's Thor (Chris Hemsworth) in the MCU is changing drastically. With the official trailer for "Thor: Love and Thunder" dropping this past Monday, April 18, fans were able to get a first-hand look at some of these vast changes, including the arrival of Natalie Portman's Mighty Thor character. Now that Marvel seems to be upping its comic book ante in Hollywood, many fans have wondered if other classic "Thor" characters will begin showing up in the future, such as Beta Ray Bill, who is another popular Mjölnir-wielder from the comics.

Bill actually made a very brief appearance in 2017's "Thor: Ragnarok" — showing up as a giant monument erected on the Grandmaster's (Jeff Goldblum) planet Sakaar. But other than that, there's no mention of the brooding hero in the MCU. When it comes to the comics, however, Bill is very much involved and known among fans. Debuting in 1983, the character is a Korbinite cybernetic being who manages to gain the power of Thor after snatching up his hammer, Mjölnir, during a battle they were having (via Marvel Database). He eventually gives the Asgardian weapon back, though, and winds up getting his own hammer, dubbed Stormbreaker.

Marvel has already featured the weapon in "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame," so it would only make sense to one day introduce its comics-accurate owner. And apparently, there's a legendary actor — who fans want to see play the part — that's interested in doing it.