The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent Trailer: We're Approaching Peak Nic Cage
Back in November 2019, Variety broke the news that Lionsgate was finalizing a deal to produce a film based on a screenplay titled "The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent." More than two years later, that film's release date is quickly approaching. The upcoming movie tells the story of a washed-up actor who finds himself struggling to find creative fulfillment and decides to embark on a journey with a particularly dangerous super fan (via Deadline). Of course, the plot of the film sounds simple enough until you get into casting.
Indeed, plans for the film raised plenty of eyebrows in Hollywood when it was announced that Nicolas Cage would be starring as... Nicolas Cage himself! In addition to Cage, "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" cast includes Pedro Pascal, Sharon Horgan, Tiffany Haddish, Neil Patrick Harris, Ike Barinholtz, Jacob Scipio, and Lily Mo Sheen, all of whom play entirely fictionalized roles (via IMDb).
A two-minute teaser trailer for the film was released in December 2021, featuring plenty of the typical Nicolas Cage-isms we've come to expect over the years. Though Cage enthusiasts are surely already destined to watch this one in theaters as soon as possible, Lionsgate has seen fit to give them another taste with a new full-length trailer.
Nicolas Cage goes full Nicolas Cage
Despite the appearance of a playful "Lionscage" logo in the first few moments of this trailer, viewers should have no fear; Nicolas Cage is about to become completely uncaged in the best ways possible. The first few moments of the new trailer gives viewers another look at the career slump that leads the fictionalized version of the famous actor on what looks to be quite a wild ride.
After a series of failed pitches and ruthless rejections, Cage appears ready to admit defeat and announce his retirement to the world. That is, until he gets a $1 million offer to make a special appearance at the birthday of a very wealthy fan, a mysterious man played by Pascal. Though Cage initially voices some heavy skepticism, his agent (Neil Patrick Harris) responds with what is surely meant to be only the fifth-most-meta line of the entire film: "It's the easiest gig ever. You play yourself."
Upon his arrival at the man's home, Cage quickly revels in his new benefactor's appreciation for his past work. He calls a wax figure of himself "grotesque," but then also quickly offers Pascal's character a whole $20,000 for it. However, a later encounter with members of the Central Intelligence Agency suggests Cage may have to rethink his newfound friendship with "one of the most ruthless men on the face of this planet."
"The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" will be released in theaters on April 22 (via IMDb).