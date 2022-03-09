The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent Trailer: We're Approaching Peak Nic Cage

Back in November 2019, Variety broke the news that Lionsgate was finalizing a deal to produce a film based on a screenplay titled "The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent." More than two years later, that film's release date is quickly approaching. The upcoming movie tells the story of a washed-up actor who finds himself struggling to find creative fulfillment and decides to embark on a journey with a particularly dangerous super fan (via Deadline). Of course, the plot of the film sounds simple enough until you get into casting.

Indeed, plans for the film raised plenty of eyebrows in Hollywood when it was announced that Nicolas Cage would be starring as... Nicolas Cage himself! In addition to Cage, "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" cast includes Pedro Pascal, Sharon Horgan, Tiffany Haddish, Neil Patrick Harris, Ike Barinholtz, Jacob Scipio, and Lily Mo Sheen, all of whom play entirely fictionalized roles (via IMDb).

A two-minute teaser trailer for the film was released in December 2021, featuring plenty of the typical Nicolas Cage-isms we've come to expect over the years. Though Cage enthusiasts are surely already destined to watch this one in theaters as soon as possible, Lionsgate has seen fit to give them another taste with a new full-length trailer.