Rust Production Company Slapped With Severe Penalty After Baldwin Shooting

Six months after the fatal shooting on the set of the movie "Rust" that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza, criminal investigations and civil lawsuits remain laser-focused on identifying who takes responsibility for the shooting. As of March, seven civil lawsuits had been filed regarding the incident, in addition to ongoing criminal investigations (via Yahoo!). That same month, CNN reported that Alec Baldwin, who was holding the gun when it did fire, said that he feels some civil lawsuits related to the shooting are aimed at wealthy litigants, not those who he feels are actually responsible for the shooting. According to CNN, Baldwin is named in at least three of the civil lawsuits. In March he stated that it was not his job as an actor to determine a gun was safe to handle on set, and that in his entire acting career he had always relied on safety experts on set to make that decision.

According to Deadline, the New Mexico Occupational Safety and Health Bureau announced a severe penalty for the "Rust" production company after concluding its investigation that included reviews of 566 documents, 14 interviews, and 1,560 hours of work by the Bureau's staff. While New Mexico Environment Cabinet Secretary James Kenney (who heads the state's OSHB) said law enforcement continues a criminal investigation, it appears one chapter of the significant legal fallout into the fatal shooting on the set of "Rust" is closing.