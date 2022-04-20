Kung Fu's Shannon Dang Hints At What's Coming Up For Althea In Season 2 - Exclusive

Shannon Dang explained that even with so much going on for her character this season, we can still expect to see Althea become more involved in Nicky's quest to stop Russell Tan. "As Season 2 goes on, we will definitely see more of Althea and [Nicky and Althea's brother] Ryan get in on Nicky's quest," Dang shared. "In Season 1, it was very much Nicky coming back and hiding her powers and her mission and going out on her own, and the rest of the family [was] always stuck in the background ... In Season 2, [now that] everyone is caught in the loop with Nicky and her powers and we're all on the same page, we do get to see the whole entire Shen family ... all in on Nicky's quest and her missions."

Even better, putting Althea and the rest of the major characters on the front lines with Nicky means "Kung Fu" can combine its ongoing mythology and its endearing family stories into a single plotline. "It's really fun because now the audiences get to see the whole family dynamic, plus [Nicky's boyfriend] Henry, plus [Nicky's ex] Evan and Dennis, they're all in on the action," Dang observed. "And for Season 2, it adds a really fun dynamic of everyone all hands on deck. You will see Althea get more in the action."

Althea's journey this season will also take her to places she's never been before. She'll continue to hone her leadership skills as the head of her new company, but the normally vivacious character will also find herself hitting some serious speed bumps. "Viewers are going to have a lot of fun watching Althea's journey as she tries to navigate what it is to be a CEO of a tech company. She will have highs, she will have lows, and the lows are my favorite part," Dang revealed. "She definitely hits rock bottom and you will definitely see, as glamorous and as dressed up as Althea is normally, you could imagine what that would look like in reverse."

The second season of "Kung Fu" airs on The CW on Wednesdays at 9:00 p.m. ET. New episodes are available on the CW website and app the following day.