This Is How Alexander Skarsgard Got Totally Ripped For The Northman

Thanks to a report by Collider, we've got an in-depth look at how trainer Magnus Lygdback got Alexander Skarsgård in shape for "The Northman." It sounds as though Lygdback followed a classic regimen with some of his own wisdom and preferences mixed in. First was the bulking period, during which Skarsgård ate lots of food to build as much muscle mass as possible. Lygdback revealed, "Alex loves to eat so ask him and he'll tell you, that's his favorite cycle." After that came cutting, which saw Skarsgård training to keep the newly gained muscle while shredding excess fat. This is one area where it sounds like Lygdback made some changes to accommodate Skarsgård's specific needs for "The Northman." As the trainer explained, "Normally, I do eight to ten weeks, but we didn't want Alex to be too shredded. He's shredded enough, right? And we wanted him to look a little thicker." And finally, Lygdback worked with the actor to keep his body in peak-physical performance throughout the movie to avoid the possibility of injuries while filming the action-heavy sequences.

While movie star training programs are often associated with mounds of unseasoned chicken or other such bulking foods, Lygdback says training for "The Northman" allowed Skarsgård to eat more or less what he wanted. As he put it, "We allowed Alex to have a glass of wine on Saturdays and eat food that he likes to eat." However, that doesn't mean food was unimportant. Lygdback instructed Skarsgård to eat five meals per day, and he also personally designed Skarsgård's menus, making sure the actor finished his plate. Said the trainer, "If that means you need to stand over and tell him to finish, that's what's gonna happen."