Critics Who Saw The Northman Are Still Picking Their Jaws Up Off The Floor

Reviews are already piling up for "The Northman," director Robert Eggers's bloody Viking tale of revenge, ahead of its theatrical release later this month. Dubbed a "Viking 'Hamlet' by Eggers (via IGN) and bearing a striking similarity to the same Scandinavian saga that shares narrative ties with William Shakespeare's "Hamlet" (via British Library), the film tells a familiar tale about a prince who vows to avenge his father's death at the hands of his uncle. Eggers has assembled a hard-hitting cast for his new movie. Alexander Skarsgård takes the lead role of Prince Amleth, with Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Claes Bang, Ethan Hawke, and Willem Dafoe among the supporting cast.

After Eggers dazzled critics with "The Lighthouse" in 2019, some were unsure how he would top his success with a gritty Viking epic. Those fears seemed to grow after a report emerged that "The Northman" had been recut due to negative receptions in audience test screenings — news which left fans of "The Witch" director worried. Now, it seems those fears were unfounded. Thus far, critics have responded to the movie with an overwhelming groundswell of positive reviews. "The Northman" currently boasts an 89% on Rotten Tomatoes, with many critics praising the film's direction, cinematography, and cast, as well as its use of historical accuracy and unflinching violence to deconstruct the trappings of masculinity.

From epic battles to sublime performances, here's what critics are saying about Eggers' jaw-dropping new feature, "The Northman."