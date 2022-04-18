How Ke Huy Quan Landed His Life-Changing Role In Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom - Exclusive

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Ke Huy Quan was just 12 years old when he went to an audition that literally changed the course of his life — and it wasn't even his audition in the first place.

Quan, whose role in "Everything Everywhere" marks the first time he's stepped in front of a camera in almost 20 years, immigrated to the United States with his family in 1979 following their forced departure from Vietnam in the aftermath of that country's war. Four years after his family had settled in the Chinatown area of Los Angeles, a local casting call was announced.

"Steven Spielberg and George Lucas [were] looking for an Asian kid to star alongside Harrison Ford in one of the biggest sequels in Hollywood," Quan tells Looper in an exclusive interview. "They went all over the place ... Hong Kong, Singapore, London, San Francisco, New York, searching for this kid and they couldn't find it. Just as they were about to give up on this role, the casting director said, 'Hey, I think we should give Chinatown in Los Angeles a try.' At that time, it was a really small community, and they held an open casting call in my elementary school. Talk about being at the right place at the right time."

As it turns out, however, Quan wasn't the one sent to try out for the role. "My brother went to audition, and I tagged along, and I was coaching him while he was auditioning," Quan recalls. "The casting director saw me and asked me if I wanted to give a try, which I did." What happened next would set Quan on a path that would alter his life forever — and put him front and center with filmmaking giants.