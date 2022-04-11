Why This Everything Everywhere Star Began Acting Again After 20 Years - Exclusive

You may remember him as Indy's fearless, righteous sidekick Short Round in 1984's "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" or the young techie genius Richard "Data" Wang in the following year's "The Goonies." You may also have noticed him in the cast of "Head of the Class" during its final season. But between the years 2002 and 2021, you didn't see Chinese actor Ke Huy Quan on the screen at all.

Born in what was then called Saigon, Quan and his family were forced to flee Vietnam in 1978, eventually resettling in Los Angeles in 1979. Several years later, he and his brother attended an open audition in LA's Chinatown area that led to a life-changing event, as the 12-year-old Quan was selected by Steven Spielberg and George Lucas to star alongside Harrison Ford in "Temple of Doom."

That led to "The Goonies" and a few more roles before the jobs — already difficult to find for an Asian actor — dried up. "In my late teens and early 20s, I really fell in love with acting, and wanted to do that for the rest of my life and start seriously pursuing it," Quan tells Looper. "But there was nothing there for me. It was really tough for an Asian actor to work at that time, because those opportunities came very few and far in between."

Quan made the "difficult decision" to leave acting but didn't quit the movies: He went to film school and worked as an assistant director and action choreographer, even working for famed director Wong Kar-Wai on his film "2046." But then something happened four years ago that inspired Quan to begin acting again: "It really made me go back to all those times [to think], 'what if I had chosen my road differently?'"