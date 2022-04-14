The Amazing Connection Between These Two Goonies Cast Members - Exclusive

One of the many fascinating stories surrounding the making of the new movie "Everything Everywhere All at Once" is that of actor Ke Huy Quan, who sat down with Looper for an exclusive interview. After Quan and his family immigrated to the United States in 1979 from Vietnam, they settled in Los Angeles — where, several years later, the then 12-year-old Quan accompanied his brother to an open audition in Chinatown and ended up winning the role of Short Round in "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom."

Quan's luck continued the following year when he landed the part of Richard "Data" Wang in 1985's "The Goonies." Quan pursued his acting career for the next decade and a half, but after finding less and less work for Asian actors at the time, he retired in 2002 and began contributing behind the scenes as a fight choreographer and assistant director.

But when Quan saw the success of "Crazy Rich Asians" in 2018 — a film with a largely Asian cast that became a massive hit — he decided to try acting again. Meanwhile, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert were wondering what had happened to the actor who played Short Round, and it wasn't long before Quan got the call to star opposite Michelle Yeoh in the trippy sci-fi action comedy as her husband, Waymond.

But amazingly enough, Quan's longstanding friendship with one of his fellow cast members from "The Goonies" was also a factor in helping him get his first acting job in almost 20 years.