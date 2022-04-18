Moon Knight And Sam Raimi's Spider-Man Producer Reveals The Emotion He Felt Seeing No Way Home - Exclusive

While executive producer Grant Curtis has been basking in the glow of the new MCU Disney+ miniseries "Moon Knight," he's also still beaming about the most recent Marvel film to become a blockbuster smash worldwide. The film, of course, is "Spider-Man: No Way Home," and while the filmmaker didn't specifically have any hand in the production, he's certainly responsible for an important element of it, thanks to his longtime association with director Sam Raimi.

That's because from 2002 to 2007, Curtis worked as a co-producer on Raimi's "Spider-Man" trilogy, first as a co-producer on "Spider-Man" and "Spider-Man 2," and then a full-fledged producer on "Spider-Man 3." Of course, those Spidey films — while done in association with Marvel for Sony Pictures — weren't part of the MCU saga shepherded by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. But when Disney and Marvel Studios struck a deal with Sony to bring Spider-Man (Tom Holland) into the MCU beginning with "Captain America: Civil War" in 2016, it opened the door for a creative collaboration that catapulted the MCU to even greater heights.

As a result, fans of Sony's Spider-Man films finally got the ultimate web-slinger film with "No Way Home" in 2021. Bringing in Tobey Maguire from Raimi's original "Spider-Man" trilogy, as well as Andrew Garfield from director Marc Webb's "Amazing Spider-Man" films, the power trio was made complete when they joined Holland in the ultimate superhero adventure.

But fans weren't the only people thrilled by director Jon Watts' collaboration featuring the "Spider-Man" movies past and present. It proved to be quite a poignant moment for Curtis as his history with the character finally came full circle.