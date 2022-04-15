Gilbert Gottfried's Cameo Earnings Will Blow Your Mind

Fans of the actor and comedian Gilbert Gottfried have been remembering Gottfried and celebrating his life after his death at 67 years old on April 12, 2022.

Gottfried, best known for the affectation of his voice and squinting eyes he utilized as part of his comedy routine and as the voice of the parrot Iago in the Disney film series "Aladdin," is among a number of beloved stand-up comedians who have died in recent months, including Bob Saget and Norm Macdonald. Gottfried's career spanned decades; according to his official website, he started performing comedy at open mic nights in New York City as a teenager, and he was still making appearances on late-night talk shows and working as a voice actor on the long-running PBS series "Cyberchase" as recently as this year (via IMDb). Gottfried's commitment to dark humor and reputation as a comedian with few limits led to some of the most storied inside humor moments in comedy history, such as his 9/11 joke and subsequent "Aristocrats" bit at a Friar's Club roast in New York City just weeks after Sept. 11, 2001 (via the Observer).

Though Gottfried's immensely successful career took him on all kinds of acting and performing roles, it's possible he could be best remembered for his more recent, prolific use of a social media app that allows celebrities and fans to connect in a unique way.