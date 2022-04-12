The Devastating Death Of Gilbert Gottfried

On Tuesday, April 12, the world learned that legendary actor and stand-up comic Gilbert Gottfried died at the age of 67. An official announcement of Gottfried's passing was shared by his family on his official Twitter account. It reads: "We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. "In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend, and father to his two young children." According to Glenn Schwartz, Gottfried's friend and publicist, the "Aladdin" actor died on Tuesday afternoon from Recurrent Ventricular Tachycardia due to Myotonic Dystrophy type II (via NBC News).

Gottfried started in the entertainment business in the 1970s and was well-known for his distinctly high-pitched voice that he often used for stand-up and voice acting. He started performing stand-up at the age of just 15 (per his official site) in New York City. He eventually achieved a high level of fame, which led to all sorts of television and movie roles. Gottfried appeared in dozens upon dozens of projects before his death