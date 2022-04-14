What Karen Gillan Really Thinks About James Gunn's Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Firing

Karen Gillan's Nebula has had an interesting journey through the MCU so far. The cybernetic daughter of Thanos has grown from a remorseless killer — one who follows her father's every command — to an emotionally vulnerable soldier who just wants a sister to lean on, and even forms friendships with Earth-based characters like Tony Stark. She also teams up with the Avengers to help save the entire universe from the Mad Titan, which is no small feat. But her story clearly isn't done, and Gillan will be back in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" alongside the likes Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana.

When speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about some of her upcoming projects, Gillan explained that doing another "Guardians" movie without James Gunn at the helm would have felt wrong. "I think everybody was so excited to be back together. The feeling was giddy excitement. The whole family was back together and we truly do feel like a family. And it just wouldn't have felt right without James back with us. It just wouldn't have been the same movie."

The "Doctor Who" alum also says how grateful they all are that Disney re-hired the director, and that it's been an emotional shoot. "So we were all extremely grateful that everything got straightened out, as it should have. And now, we're almost finished. So there's a little bit of a bittersweet feeling in the air as we close out this chapter of the Guardians as we currently know it."

It's obvious that Gillan and the rest of the "Guardians" gang think highly of Gunn, so it's reassuring to hear that they were just as concerned about the situation as fans were at the time.