Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Has Finally Begun Production

While comic book movie fans all over the internet are getting excited over the release of the first official poster for next month's "Spider-Man: No Way Home," there is an entire team at Marvel Studios dutifully working on the next steps in the critically acclaimed universe of films. After the December release of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," Marvel fans will have to brace themselves for the longest period without a Marvel film since the two years between "Spider-Man: Far From Home" in July of 2019 and "Black Widow" in July of 2021. Though the break between the release of the third Marvel/Sony collaboration and the May 2022 release of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" won't be near that long, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are sure to be keeping an eye out for any possible news of upcoming releases.

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" is one of the most hotly anticipated films on Marvel's schedule and is definitely one that fans will be eager to learn more about at every possible point. After being fired from the project in 2018 and subsequently rehired less than a year later, "Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn is sounding off on Twitter about how excited he is to get back to work with the "Guardians" crew.