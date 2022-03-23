Kung Fu Showrunners Christina M. Kim And Robert Berens Detail Season 2 Strategy & Storylines - Exclusive Interview

Christina, as the creator of the reboot, what made you feel this story could be updated for today?

Christina M. Kim: Well, I really selfishly wanted a really strong female Asian lead — a hero, really — and this was my opportunity to do it. "Kung Fu," obviously, has a huge name, it's a big title, and it felt perfect that I could update it. I was given the creative freedom to update it pretty much in any way that I thought would be right. I took it and ran with it and I put a lot of my own family and my friends into the Shen family and into Nicky, a lot of myself into Nicky, and it was really fun to develop.

The show is not only built around a Chinese-American woman, but it incorporates her whole family. What made you decide to include that in the show?

Kim: Honestly, for me, Asian families, my family included, we're all so close and it felt like writing Nicky, at least the way that I envisioned Nicky, in a bubble wasn't going to work. When I was thinking about her backstory, I was thinking about what would make her story resonate with my own family, with my friends, if they were to be watching it. I was thinking about a character who basically had a nervous breakdown and ran away and dropped out of Harvard; obviously, there are people in her life [whom she thinks she] was letting down. That would be mom and dad, number one, and then friends and boyfriends and siblings. It felt like this rich world. It also gave me the freedom to not have one Asian character on a show and that be it.

I've got an entire cast of ten series regulars that all have their own stories, have their own romances, their own troubles and complexities that I can write to. As we develop this season, I think that's been the most fun for Bob and for our writers and for me is that you don't feel this pressure to make the Asian character be perfect and to represent everyone. We have all kinds of Asian characters and that's okay. That was part of it, and it was really creating this rich world, something that we haven't seen on network TV before.

What have you hoped to convey about Asian culture and the Asian American experience through the show?

Kim: It's about relatability. Because we have so many different characters on the show, there's someone on the show for everybody. If you want a little bit of humor, Althea's got a story for you, and then we find out that Althea actually has had more serious things going on in her life. She had a workplace trauma that she's working through. There's so many layers to all these characters that it's about having someone that you can relate to that you see on the screen, and having different characters, allowing many people, hopefully, to watch the show and feel that they can relate.