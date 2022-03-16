Kung Fu's Olivia Liang Teases What's Next For Nicky Shen On The CW Series - Exclusive

The first episode of "Kung Fu" Season 2 introduces fans to Nicky's mysterious cousin Mia, someone the Shens had no idea existed. But Liang said that just because Nicky and Mia are family, doesn't mean their relationship will be an easy one.

"Coming into a family like the Shens, where there's so much love and no more secrets and everyone is so supportive, the Shens want to extend that to Mia, and Mia in her nature is unable to accept it," Liang shared. "We'll find that what really puts [Nicky and Mia] at odds is that they have a different definition of what it means to be a family. With the Shens wanting so badly to protect and help Mia, who is in danger, we'll see some pushback from that."

The conflict with Mia leads to a new perspective for Nicky that Liang is especially looking forward to audiences seeing in Season 2. "What I'm excited for people to see the season from Nicky is her having to toe the line between good and evil," Liang revealed. "Season 1 Nicky was very black and white and right and wrong, and she always wanted to do the right thing. This season, with Mia being in danger, who is her family, a common thread for Nicky is: What are the lengths she will go for her family?"

Something else fans may witness this season is a team up between Nicky and her Season 1 nemesis Zhilan (Yvonne Chapman). When Looper floated the possibility with Liang, she gave some hints of what could be. "If people suspect [a Nicky-Zhilan team up], that is a very great story. I support that idea," Liang disclosed. "Without giving too much away, that is very smart because you are right: Russell moves into San Francisco and that's where Nicky lives, and we know that Zhilan wants more than anything to take Russell down."

The second season of "Kung Fu" air on The CW at 9:00 p.m. ET. New episodes are available on the CW website and app the following day.