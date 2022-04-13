Jim Carrey Explains Dr. Robotnik's Mindset In Sonic The Hedgehog 2 - Exclusive
Jim Carrey is responsible for originating a steady string of memorable TV and movie characters. From the exuberant, green-faced title character in "The Mask" to the endearing optimist Truman Burbank in "The Truman Show" to his amusing interpretation of Joe Biden on "Saturday Night Live," it's always exciting to see Carrey's latest creation. And in 2020, he added one more example to an already impressive list: Dr. Robotnik, the villainous genius after the titular blue speedster in the film adaptation of the video game "Sonic the Hedgehog." Carrey's Robotnik is as hilarious as he is intimidating, and it was his performance that helped ensure the movie became a favorite of kids and parents alike.
Carrey reprises his role as the character in "Sonic the Hedgehog 2," where we find Dr. Robotnik exactly where he was at the end of the first film: stranded on a mushroom planet with no clear way back to Earth. Months of isolation have made the evil genius even more diabolical, so when he finally gets the chance to go up against Sonic again, the stakes are even higher. Carrey spoke to Looper about Dr. Robotnik's mindset when he returns in "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" and the fun moments he brought to the character for the sequel.
He had fun playing Dr. Robotnik at 'Evil 3.0'
When Dr. Robotnik finally escapes the mushroom planet in "Sonic the Hedgehog 2," he returns to Earth with the goal of finding an emerald that grants enormous power. Carrey noted that this quest for power exacerbates some of his character's worst instincts. "[Dr. Robotnik] came back looking for even more power, and he gets that [Chaos] Emerald, which will be cool for the people who played the video game," Carrey shared. "They'll get to see that thing come to life, and then his megalomania goes to a whole other level. He's Evil 3.0. He's living on the quantum field. Now, anything's possible, and that was really fun for me to play with."
In fact, Dr. Robotnik's new status fired Carrey's imagination, enabling him to bring even more comedic touches to the character. "I would call the director in the middle of the night and say, 'I want to speak like a synthesizer tomorrow,'" Carrey revealed, "because if I had that kind of power and I had no peers, I would be forced to try to make fun with myself, with the elements and whatever it is. It was really a fun thing to play with."
"Sonic the Hedgehog 2" is now playing in theaters.