Jim Carrey Explains Dr. Robotnik's Mindset In Sonic The Hedgehog 2 - Exclusive

Jim Carrey is responsible for originating a steady string of memorable TV and movie characters. From the exuberant, green-faced title character in "The Mask" to the endearing optimist Truman Burbank in "The Truman Show" to his amusing interpretation of Joe Biden on "Saturday Night Live," it's always exciting to see Carrey's latest creation. And in 2020, he added one more example to an already impressive list: Dr. Robotnik, the villainous genius after the titular blue speedster in the film adaptation of the video game "Sonic the Hedgehog." Carrey's Robotnik is as hilarious as he is intimidating, and it was his performance that helped ensure the movie became a favorite of kids and parents alike.

Carrey reprises his role as the character in "Sonic the Hedgehog 2," where we find Dr. Robotnik exactly where he was at the end of the first film: stranded on a mushroom planet with no clear way back to Earth. Months of isolation have made the evil genius even more diabolical, so when he finally gets the chance to go up against Sonic again, the stakes are even higher. Carrey spoke to Looper about Dr. Robotnik's mindset when he returns in "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" and the fun moments he brought to the character for the sequel.