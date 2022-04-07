Jim Carrey Relishes The Fun Of Returning To Dr. Robotnik In Sonic The Hedgehog 2 - Exclusive Interview

Jim Carrey has been entertaining us for almost 30 years, and in that time, he's solidified himself as one of the funniest actors working in Hollywood. Carrey vaulted to widespread attention with the uproarious comedies "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective," "The Mask," and "Dumb and Dumber." While his zany, unhinged brand of humor endeared him to plenty of fans, he soon revealed his talent went even deeper with "The Truman Show," "Man on the Moon," and "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind." No matter what he's done, his fans have followed him, always eager to see his latest indelible performance.

It's no surprise that he's made a splash as the star of "Sonic the Hedgehog" and its sequel "Sonic the Hedgehog 2." As Dr. Robotnik, a genius who relates more to machines than people, Carrey is as madcap as he is menacing. At the end of the first movie, the character found himself stuck on a planet comprised of nothing but mushrooms, with no discernible way back to Earth. After too much time alone, when we meet him again in "Sonic 2," all of his worst traits have become even more extreme. This makes Dr. Robotnik's eventual face-off with Sonic (Ben Schwartz), as well as his team-up with the debuting Knuckles (Idris Elba), especially exciting.

Carrey sat down to speak with Looper about his history of playing both very smart and very dumb characters, entertaining both kids and their parents in the "Sonic" films, and the fun of his character acquiring infinite power in "Sonic 2."