Out Of All Of Gilbert Gottfried's Film Roles, One Stands Above The Rest

"Aladdin" immediately became a cultural phenomenon when it hit cinemas in 1992, taking the crown as the highest-grossing film of the year (via Box Office Mojo). In the animated musical, Aladdin (Scott Weinger), a young thief, uses three wishes from a magical genie (Robin Williams) to help Princess Jasmine (Linda Larkin) fall in love with him. Along the way, the streetsmart Aladdin has to face off against the evil Jafar (Jonathan Freeman) and his sarcastic, bitter parrot, Iago (Gilbert Gottfried).

The caustic and cruel parrot has become synonymous with the comedian, which is no surprise, as outlets like The Rolling Stone praised Gottfried's performance at the time of the film's release. The comedian clearly felt some ownership over the role as he indirectly voiced his anger about being replaced by Alan Tudyk in the 2019 live-action "Aladdin" remake.

Gottfried recounted in "Hollywood's Greatest Untold Stories" (via Entertainment Weekly) how voicing Iago was one of his most memorable works. The actor said, "I remember the movie came out, and it was a monster hit. Still, when I look at my career, I look at that one and say I know for a fact that one is a quality work."

After the initial release of "Aladdin," Iago became a constant in Gottfried's career. The comedian went on to voice the angry parrot for two direct-to-video sequels, an animated series, and a variety of video games, including "Kingdom Hearts." Though the character first began as Jafar's minion, the parrot outgrew his master's reigns and eventually became an anti-hero in later appearances. To this day, Iago continues to entertain new and old audiences who find themselves drawn to Disney's animated "Aladdin" mythos.