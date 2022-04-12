Comedians React To The Death Of Gilbert Gottfried

The messages from fellow comedians make it clear that they had nothing but great respect for Gilbert Gottfried. "Seinfeld" star Jason Alexander was among the first comedians to react on the sad news on Twitter. "Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily," he wrote. "What a gift. I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family."

Kathy Griffin retweeted a picture of Gottfried, Louie Anderson and Bob Saget, all of whom have now passed — and highlighted Gottfried's signature, irreverent sense of humor about the situation. "Gilbert would be the first one to make a joke about this picture today," she wrote. "The first. And he would not hold back."

Dane Cook was somewhat more subdued in his Twitter message, sending love to Gottfried's close ones before offering his own memories of the man. "Gilbert Gottfried was never not funny. He was a lovely guy, always friendly & made many people happy," Cook wrote.

Lydia Cornell referenced the same photo as Griffin, adding a warm message in her tweet. "I can't believe this," she wrote. "Gilbert Gottfried is gone. Rest in peace funny man. This picture with Bob Saget and Louie Anderson was only taken 3 months ago. Now he is in the Great Comedy Club in the beyond with all his friends." Meanwhile, comedy veteran and "Feud" star Jackie Hoffman opted for a very different approach. "I guess all the great comedians are dying because no one's allowed to make jokes about anything any more. #RIP Gilbert," she tweeted.

While the world's comedians pay homage to Gottfried in their own, sometimes wildly different ways, its clear that they all thought the world of the man.