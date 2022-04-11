This Chicago Med Duo Will Have Some More 'Explosions' In Season 7

Along with the other series in the "One Chicago" line-up of action-packed procedurals, "Chicago Med" has delivered plenty of edge-of-your-seat excitement each week thus far in its seven-season run on NBC. In that regard, each episode of the top-rated series is certain to administer a serious dose of pulse-elevating challenges for the dedicated staff at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, too. From an intradepartmental scandal over dangerously faulty equipment to the mysterious collapse of an entire surgical team during an operation, the often life-or-death crises faced by the hospital staff on "Chicago Med" are a key element in the show's long-running success with its devoted fanbase.

But the truth is, it's equally certain that the much-loved and closely followed ensemble of doctors and nurses on this show will also be dealt their own high-stakes crises to navigate on every Wednesday night installment because, as fans know well by now, "Chicago Med" isn't just about what happens in surgery; it's about the people, too. With this in mind, viewers should keep their eye on a particular "Chicago Med" pair because, as one exec recently teased, they are apparently on track to have more relationship "explosions" go off as Season 7 speeds toward a conclusion.