Fans Of Curb Your Enthusiasm Just Got Amazing Season 12 News

Larry David and fellow comedy icon Jerry Seinfeld managed to create one of the most revered sitcoms of all time in "Seinfeld," and after the series ended in 1998 one might have expected that neither artist would ever achieve that same level of success again. How do you follow up a show that many consider to be the greatest sitcom of all time? How do you follow up a show that single-handedly revolutionized its genre, and helped inspire an entire generation of comedians?

For Larry David — the literal embodiment of the creative maxim that one ought write what they know — the obvious answer was to make yet another show about himself. The series (named "Curb Your Enthusiasm" In a mocking attempt to temper the expectations from fans who expected "Seinfeld 2") follows a semi-fictionalized version of David, whose lack of social grace is a never-ending source of conflict in his daily life.

Since its release in 2000, the series has achieved widespread critical acclaim, and has even surpassed "Seinfeld" in terms of longevity. Indeed, the show recently wrapped up its 11th Season at the end of 2021, and lest fans worry that it might be the end for "Curb," Larry David has some good news to set their minds at ease.