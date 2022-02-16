Larry David's Next HBO Project Isn't What You Expect

One of the most interesting things about Larry David's career is the fact he's managed to achieve an incredible amount of success by simply writing about his day-to-day life. The famously neurotic comedian rose to fame as the co-creator of "Seinfeld" alongside the series' namesake Jerry Seinfeld, and has admitted that the character of George Costanza was heavily inspired by his own personality (via CNN).

As a writer on "Seinfeld," David would frequently add events from his own life into the story, such as the time that he quit his job at "SNL" and then showed up two days later as though nothing happened — which is exactly what George does in the Season 2 episode "The Revenge" (via Vanity Fair). Following his time on "Seinfeld," David rose to further prominence by playing a semi-fictionalized version of himself on HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm," a show that first premiered in 2000 and continues to air to this day.

Larry David's entire career seems to revolve around his own naturally funny personality, a​​nd it appears that his next venture with HBO is bringing that focus full circle.