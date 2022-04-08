We Finally Have Our First Look At Fear The Walking Dead: Dead In The Water

Although the mainline "Walking Dead" series is ending later this year, the "Walking Dead" franchise is far from over. In fact, so many "Walking Dead" spinoffs are currently in the works that a number of fans have recounted feeling a sort of spinoff fatigue.

As "The Walking Dead" continues to flesh out its universe with shows like the Maggie and Negan-focused "Isle of the Dead," the oldest and longest spinoff remains "Fear The Walking Dead." Since its premiere in 2015, "Fear the Walking Dead" has aired for seven seasons in total, and an eighth season is currently on its way.

Now, the story told by "Fear the Walking Dead" is about to get a even bigger, as AMC recently revealed that it's releasing a miniseries, exclusive to its AMC+ app, titled "Fear The Walking Dead: Dead in the Water." While it was previously announced that the show will serve as a prequel to the events of "Fear the Walking Dead" Season 6, the first ever footage of the series just surfaced online in advance of its release later this month.