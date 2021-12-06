Fear The Walking Dead Season 8 Release Date, Cast And Plot - What We Know So Far

Since "The Walking Dead" premiered on AMC in October 2010, the adaptation of Robert Kirkman's seminal graphic novel series has spawned a multimedia empire that includes live-action spinoffs, video games, board games, and more. In more recent years, however, "The Walking Dead" franchise has approached the end of an era. "The Walking Dead: World Beyond" ended its two-season run earlier this month. The original "Walking Dead" TV series debuted its final season in August 2021, and AMC plans to conclude the series in 2022 (via Deadline). While there are plans for three standalone Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) movies and a spinoff-TV series starring fan-favorites Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol Pelletier (Melissa McBride), the only show that's still alive and kicking for the foreseeable future is "Fear the Walking Dead."

So far, "Fear the Walking Dead" has aired seven seasons and counting since 2015, with the Season 7 mid-season finale airing on December 5, 2021. The good news is, AMC didn't leave "Fear the Walking Dead" fans in much suspense about the show's future, as the network officially renewed the series for its eighth season, right after the mid-season finale aired.

Here's everything we know so far about "Fear the Walking Dead" Season 8.