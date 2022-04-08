Michelle Pfeiffer Just Confirmed What We Suspected All Along About Joining The MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the highest-grossing franchise of all time, and it shows no signs of slowing down. Under the guidance of producer and chief creative officer Kevin Feige, Marvel Studios and Disney have created an interconnected universe of movies and shows featuring a wide array of characters and ambitious storylines, all of which keep audiences coming back for more. Unsurprisingly, the draw of the MCU has also attracted some of the most talented and popular actors in Hollywood.

Michelle Pfeiffer is one of the globally renowned performers who has lent her talents to the superhero franchise in recent years. Playing Janet Van Dyke aka The Wasp, she has graced the screen in "Ant-Man and the Wasp" and "Avengers: Endgame" at the time of this writing. She will also reprise the role in the upcoming "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," which is slated for release next year.

The Oscar-nominated performer looks set to remain part of the MCU for the foreseeable future. That said, her insider status hasn't made her privy to any secret knowledge regarding the direction of the franchise.