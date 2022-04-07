Kiefer Sutherland Shares His Experience Working With Chris Pine In The Contractor - Exclusive

Kiefer Sutherland noted that much of the power of the first meeting between Rusty and Harper has its roots in a stellar screenplay, observing, "The script was so beautifully written, so 99% of the work is done, and I really do have to tip my hat to that."

Yet he also appreciated what Chris Pine brought to the scene and how he thought about it in terms of what it meant within the larger context of the story of "The Contractor." "The thing that I enjoyed working with Chris so much for is that he has an incredible interest about not just how to be authentic from sentence to sentence, but what is the outcome of this scene, and how is it going to impact the outcome of the next scene and the next scene." Sutherland shared. "He's got a very strong overview of what the material is, but also what he wants to extract from it."

Sutherland revealed that he and Pine worked together to ensure that their scenes hit exactly the right notes. "At the end of that very first scene with us, we want the audience to believe that [Harper]'s found the perfect world, that he's found a new family. ... They all have this commonality, this understanding of what it was to be trained to be ultimate soldiers and how we're going to take care of each other now," Sutherland explained.

"We worked together to do that, and it's not just going to happen. We're going to actually focus on his reaction to this, and 'What do you need from me? Do you need me to hit that line harder? Is that going to help you do this?' There was a working together between he and I and ["The Contractor" director] Tarik [Saleh] that I just really enjoyed," added Sutherland. "It was really communicative, and you can always tell when an actor is really interested and excited by what they're doing, and I felt that he really was. That becomes infectious, and I got excited about what I'm doing. I loved working with him."

"The Contractor" is now playing in select theaters, and is also available on demand and for digital purchase.