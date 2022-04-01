Kiefer Sutherland Discusses Choosing Roles, Chris Pine, And The Contractor's Realistic Action - Exclusive Interview

We've seen you in a lot of roles that are authoritative, someone who can be trusted to do the right thing or at least the wrong thing for the right reasons. Was that a history you wanted to exploit with "The Contractor?"

No. First of all, the reason why I choose one job over another is always going to be the story. Once I find a story that moves me, I almost don't care what character I play, I want to be a part of telling that story. This was no different. I'm a huge fan of the genre of a thriller, and this was written as an A+ thriller.

It also dealt with some things that I wasn't very familiar with. I wasn't that knowledgeable about the unceremonious dismissal of soldiers when they're past their due date and they're kicked to the side of the road, as this character was, leaving him incredibly vulnerable. I also wasn't aware that there are contractors out there that are trying to pick up the brightest and the best that the Special Forces had to offer and use them for private contracting around the world for private corporations. That was an eye-opener, and I wanted to be a part of the film because I thought that those were important things to shine some light on.

The part that was there for me was being this big brother, painting this utopian world, where we could live and do what we love doing, and we'll do it for the right reasons. He's not entirely genuine about that — and I don't want to ruin the film for anybody — but I thought that the predator who's taking advantage of an emotionally vulnerable person, he thinks he's doing it for the right reasons, too. It's an interesting duality to play as an actor, but again, I was excited to be a part of the whole film.