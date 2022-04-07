Chris Pine Reveals The Most Challenging Part Of The Action In The Contractor - Exclusive

While many people might expect that learning and executing fight choreography and working with stunt doubles would be a challenge, Pine revealed that he finds other things more daunting when he's getting ready to film an action sequence. "For me, a lot of the fighting stuff, fighting's fighting and you have to make it work for camera, and a lot of it has to do with angles and having great stunt doubles, so that takes care of itself," Pine noted. "The other part of it is stuff that's actually a lot seemingly simpler, but much more complicated."

To illustrate his point, Pine provided an example from "The Contractor" that happens during his character's first mission as a mercenary. "For instance, [in the film] the ballet of [co-star] Ben [Foster], I and the two other private contractors moving our way up the stairs in the building — that's actually really hard and there's a lot of stuff happening and you have to make sure that you're covering certain areas of the room," Pine shared. "You have to work as a team and you have to work as basically the most highly trained, most adept gun operators in the world. I am definitely not that. I had to take some time learning how to do that. We had a great technician on set, Bert Kuntz, who was a Green Beret Special Forces medic who spent a lot of time in theater and made sure that we didn't look like a bunch of a**holes."

"The Contractor" is now playing in select theaters, and is also available on demand and for digital purchase.