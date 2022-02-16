Star Trek 4 - What We Know So Far

J.J. Abrams' 2009 reboot of the most iconic crew in the "Star Trek" franchise, The Enterprise, went over incredibly well with critics and fans. It earned a 94% fresh critic and 91% fresh audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, and many reviews noted the wonder and action that the film managed to create amidst a complicated plot. "Star Trek" was essentially an origin story for the entire Enterprise crew, specifically focusing on the early life and times of James T. Kirk (Chris Pine).

Given the first film's critical and box office success (via Box Office Mojo), a sequel was green-lit sometime after. In 2013, audiences were finally able to see "Star Trek: Into Darkness," which followed James and the crew as they faced Khan (Benedict Cumberbatch), the super-enhanced human hellbent on the revival of his crew and revenge upon Starfleet. 2016's "Stark Trek: Beyond," would then see the Enterprise face an enemy from Starfleet's past, almost resulting in the destruction of a massive space station.

"Star Trek: Beyond" went over well, but wasn't as successful as the first two installments. This, paired with J.J. Abrams continued work in the "Star Wars" franchise, kind of left "Star Trek 4" on standby — there were even confirmations that director Quentin Tarantino wanted to direct the fourth film at one point (via IndieWire). However, more information has recently been revealed about what's happening with the fourth film in the series.