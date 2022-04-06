Morbius Director Finally Responds To All Those Brutal Reviews

In case you missed it, Sony's "Morbius" has gotten a giant stake through the heart from movie critics, with the film holding a 16% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Knowing it's his first big-budget blockbuster to date, it's easy to place blame on director Daniel Espinosa for things going sour with "Morbius." But what does the "Safe House" and "Life" filmmaker actually have to say about it?

Up until now, Espinosa had remained relatively quiet about the "Morbius" critical backlash, which was nearly unanimous across the board. Mark Kennedy with the Associated Press called the movie a "forgettable, often laughable, entry in Sony's attempt to fill its own Spider-Man-adjacent cinematic universe." Bob Mondello with NPR thought it was "merely adequate, and by Marvel standards, slightly anemic." The Observer's Emily Zemler bluntly stated in her review, "Unless your ticket is free, don't bother. This movie is as lifeless as the bodies Morbius drains and throws on the floor."

When it comes to his work, Espinosa has told reporters he is very self-aware and honest with himself — something he learned early on in his career. Speaking to Insider in a new interview, the filmmaker finally opened up about the public drubbing his Sony/Marvel flick has received and explained how his past experiences ultimately help him deal with the "Morbius" haters.