The Marvel Villain Team-Up Morbius Director Daniel Espinosa Would Like To See

"Morbius" is arguably the biggest head-scratcher of a comic book movie to be released since 2008's "Iron Man." Whether audiences buy into Jared Leto's Dr. Michael Morbius the way they clearly did Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark remains to be seen, but critics have certainly not taken to Sony's latest Spider-verse expander thus far. What makes "Morbius" significant, though, are its connections to other recent Sony properties — Venom (Tom Hardy) is name-dropped, even in the trailer, and there's an appearance by a certain Marvel Cinematic Universe character, as well.

Currently, it seems that those who have seen the movie are left with more questions than answers about the future of this burgeoning Spider-verse, and its exact connections to the MCU — particularly now that we've so recently seen three different Spider-Men from separate timelines, none of whom has yet to interact with anyone from the Venom-Morbius universe. Love it or hate it, "Morbius" is an attempted game changer for Sony, and the movie's ending implies that there are more crossovers ahead.

The possibilities are endless, and "Morbius" director Daniel Espinosa recently revealed the villain team-up he would like to see happen for Morbius in the future.