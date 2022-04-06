The Heartwarming Reason Chicago P.D.'s LaRoyce Hawkins Likes Visiting The Chicago Fire Set - Exclusive

It has been almost 10 years since LaRoyce Hawkins first appeared on "Chicago Fire." Since then, he's been on the popular show 13 more times (via IMDb). It's a pop-in he always looks forward to, and one that gives him warm, fuzzy feelings even just thinking about it.

"I love working on 'Fire' ... as often as I can," he says. "I like going over there because it's like going to your favorite cousin's house or your favorite auntie's house on Thanksgiving, where you know you're going to get love. They're going to spoil you because you're not there all the time, and you get certain privileges because they watched you grow and they're so proud of what you've grown into. I think it's a beautiful story from top to bottom."

As for his dream scenario when it comes to crossing over from "Chicago P.D." to either "Med" or "Fire," Hawkins hopes to one day see a Wednesday night solely dedicated to his Kevin Atwater character.

"If I could create some type of dream crossover scenario, it would involve Atwater from top to bottom, like a whole Atwater Wednesday that starts with 'Med,' takes us into 'Fire,' and naturally ends on 'P.D.,'" he says. "Imagine, we go on this journey with Atwater based on something tragic that may have happened. There are so many different scenarios that we can fall into. It could be a love interest that takes him from show to show — maybe she got hurt or sick or something like that. It could be a family member. Or, we haven't met Atwater's father yet, so perhaps it has something to do with whoever that brother is."

Season 9 of "Chicago P.D." airs Wednesdays at 10:00 p.m. ET on NBC.