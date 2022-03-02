Chicago PD's LaRoyce Hawkins On His Character's Future And Bonding With His Co-Stars - Exclusive Interview

I assume you are in Chicago right now?

Yes, ma'am.

You are originally from there. Does that affect how you approach Officer Atwater, and how do your real-life experiences influence you or your character on set?

Yeah, I have a direct reference based off where I'm from. Harvey, Illinois, is where I was born and raised. That's where Atwater was born, and Atwater is very familiar with how to navigate the city based on his upbringing in a city like Harvey, which helps me out, because I have memories from the heart that I can connect to outside of trying to get so heady. In my mind, about where Atwater lives, he really lives in my heart most of the time. It helps me as far as the connection, and that might be the connection that our fans feel as well.

Who or what inspires you when you put on that police badge?

I'm inspired by a few things. It's a layered inspiration. I'm inspired by some of our ancestors whose lives have been taken at the mercy of police brutality — the lack of empathy in this uniform. I'm just as inspired by my basketball coach, who [during] my freshman and sophomore year, I know was an active police officer while he was coaching us. He always coached us with an integrity, with a character that I know is the reason why later on in his career, he became a detective. He was the same detective that fought on the case for my little cousin who got arrested and was taken by gun violence.

There's a cycle here that I'm connected to in more ways than one. I'm connected to the good, the bad, and the ugly, and in ways that I'm honestly grateful for, because I have a lot to offer the role and a lot to pour into it. I'm also grateful that I've been around long enough to keep on pouring into that cup, because I know it's not going to last forever. I'm having more fun than I ever have because I'm finding new ways to layer these stories that we're given with that real connection.