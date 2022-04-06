Who Plays Jet Slootmaekers In Law & Order: Organized Crime?

When NBC debuted "Law & Order: Organized Crime" in the spring of 2021, roughly 7.9 million viewers hung around to see the reinvention of detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni), whose appearance that same evening on "Law & Order: SVU" helped draw-in 8.03 million viewers for the series that first launched his character (via Hollywood Reporter). Whether or not the series has the appeal and staying power to eventually rival its now 23 season-long parent series remains to be seen, but its first and second seasons have managed to impress a notoriously opinionated fandom, if the audience score on Rotten Tomatoes is any indication.

It's difficult, as "Special Victims Unit" has seen, to introduce new characters to a long-running overarching storyline, so the writers had their work cut out for them when creating Stabler's new high-powered and highly-skilled co-workers. One of those co-workers, a tech whiz and one-woman-TARU named Jet Slootmaekers, quickly developed a following all her own. "She is becoming one of my favorite characters," wrote a fan on the series subreddit, adding that they "[hoped] to see Jet with the Law and Order series for a long time." Others agreed, with many pointing to the much-discussed chemistry between the character and Wesam Keesh's high-tech hacker Adam "Malachi" Mintock (via Reddit).

If you're one of the many fans who immediately fell for the deadpan and wise-beyond-her-years techie, you could be forgiven for wondering just who exactly portrays Jet — particularly since the actor, Ainsley Seiger, is a relative newcomer.