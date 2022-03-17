Ainsley Seiger Reveals What Christopher Meloni Is Really Like On The Law & Order: Organized Crime Set - Exclusive

Despite having dozens of credits to his name, it can be argued that Christopher Meloni is best known for playing hard-nosed Detective Elliot Stabler on the "Law & Order" franchise. He starred alongside Mariska Hargitay on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" for 12 seasons, from 1999-2011, before taking a decade-long break to pursue other projects — only to re-emerge in 2021 on the brand-new "Law & Order: Organized Crime."

Starring alongside him on "Organized Crime" is Hollywood newcomer, Ainsley Seiger, who made her on-camera debut as Jet Slootmaekers on Season 1 of the show, which is currently airing its second season on NBC Thursday nights. For the 23-year-old self-proclaimed "newbie," it has been an incredible learning experience.

"I am surrounded by so many actors who are way older than I am, who have so much more experience than I have, and who are also kind and generous and willing to help guide me rather than being sticklers who are like, 'Ugh, come on. Just hit your mark and say your lines,'" Seiger told Looper during an exclusive interview. "It's always nice to know that people who are making these shows ... who have been doing it for as long as they have been aren't jaded, aren't uninterested, aren't just showing up for the paycheck."

Something else Seiger has learned on the set of "Law & Order: Organized Crime"? How much of a jokester Meloni is, even though he comes across as super-serious while playing Stabler.