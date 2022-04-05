Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Teaser Will Have Next Generation Fans Losing Their Minds
Boldly going where no one has gone before is one of the trademarks of the "Star Trek" franchise, and besides traveling to far-flung reaches of the universe, different crews of the USS Enterprise have also traveled through time and even into different realities. Time travel is often invoked by using a gravity sling-shot maneuver and warp drives like in the movie "Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home," but it also has been recently used in "Star Trek: Picard" because of the machinations of the mysterious figure known as Q (John de Lancie).
Q uses his reality warping skills to place Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) and his crew into an alternate reality that sees the Federation turned into a xenophobic and oppressive regime, and in order to rectify events and preserve the true timeline, Picard has to turn to unlikely allies like the last remaining Borg Queen (Annie Wersching) and travel into the past.
The character of Picard is best known for "Star Trek: The Next Generation," and although Season 2 of "Star Trek: Picard" is yet to wrap up, Paramount+ has wasted no time in teasing some rather big casting news for Season 3 that is sure to delight fans of "The Next Generation."
The teaser features the original cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation
The above teaser features several close-up scenes of Jean-Luc Picard in glasses as several voiceovers play. These voices should be immediately recognized for fans of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" because they are the voices of different characters from the series.
The teaser goes on to show a close-up of Jonathan Frakes, who plays Commander William Riker, and then several names appear on screen like LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, and Brent Spiner, in addition to Patrick Stewart and Frakes. This means that the vast majority of the main cast from "The Next Generation" will share the same screen for the first time since 2002's "Star Trek: Nemesis" (via IMDb).
As a refresher, Burton plays the role of Chief Engineer Geordi La Forge, Dorn is the Klingon Chief of Security Worf, McFadden plays Dr. Beverly Crusher, Sirtis is Lieutenant Commander Deanna Troi, and Brent Spiner plays the cat-loving android Data. To see all of these actors return to their original roles is a dream come true for fans of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," and this casting announcement is sure to build a huge amount of hype for Season 3 of "Star Trek: Picard."