Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Teaser Will Have Next Generation Fans Losing Their Minds

Boldly going where no one has gone before is one of the trademarks of the "Star Trek" franchise, and besides traveling to far-flung reaches of the universe, different crews of the USS Enterprise have also traveled through time and even into different realities. Time travel is often invoked by using a gravity sling-shot maneuver and warp drives like in the movie "Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home," but it also has been recently used in "Star Trek: Picard" because of the machinations of the mysterious figure known as Q (John de Lancie).

Q uses his reality warping skills to place Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) and his crew into an alternate reality that sees the Federation turned into a xenophobic and oppressive regime, and in order to rectify events and preserve the true timeline, Picard has to turn to unlikely allies like the last remaining Borg Queen (Annie Wersching) and travel into the past.

The character of Picard is best known for "Star Trek: The Next Generation," and although Season 2 of "Star Trek: Picard" is yet to wrap up, Paramount+ has wasted no time in teasing some rather big casting news for Season 3 that is sure to delight fans of "The Next Generation."