Patrick Stewart Confirms What We Suspected About Picard Season 3

So far, "Star Trek: Picard" has been a huge success for Paramount+ and its nine-figure bet on Alex Kurtzman to create new "Star Trek" original series. When Season 1 premiered in January 2020 it was an instant critical hit, boasting a robust 87% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes among the professional TV-watchers.

In Season 1, the story caught up with Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) years after the events of "Star Trek: Nemesis," with Picard still grieving over the death of his synthetic second officer Data (Brent Spiner). The story began when Data's android daughter Dahj arrived on Picard's family's vineyard asking for his help, and ended with Picard sacrificing himself for synthetic life. Based on the trailer for Season 2, Picard's consciousness will be inhabiting a new synthetic body, in which he will travel back to the 21st century to stop his nemesis Q (John de Lancie) from establishing a totalitarian government on Earth.

That's enough story to cover several more seasons of television, but for anyone hoping "Picard" lasts past 2023, we have some unfortunate news.