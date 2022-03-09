The Final Season Of Picard Has Hit A Major Production Milestone

The "Star Trek" universe has never been bigger than it is right now, as Paramount is currently working on a new big screen adventure with James T. Kirk (Chris Pine) and the rest of the Kelvin timeline crew. Paramount+ also has a number of shows on its slate which are all spread across the lengthy timeline, as "Star Trek: Discovery," "Lower Decks," and "Prodigy" all explore different crews on different Federation ships. But one of the most recent live-action shows brings back a fan-favorite character: Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart). "Star Trek: Picard" picks up with the legendary Starfleet admiral after he's retired to his vineyard before he's thrown back into a new adventure.

The first season ends with the hero's consciousness being transferred into a synthetic, duplicate of his body, although it will only give him a natural extension of life — rather than immortality. Season 2, Episode 1, "The Star Gazer" recently debuted on Paramount+, as Picard faces the return of the Borg Queen when a huge hive ship emerges from a bright green subspace anomaly. Oh dear. Fans will already know that Picard has history with the Borg Queen, since he was briefly assimilated into the hive back in Season 3, Episode 26, "The Best of Both Worlds."

But interestingly, Paramount has been working on "Picard" Season 2 and Season 3 back-to-back, and the final season just hit a major production milestone.