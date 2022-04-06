Top Gun's Kelly McGillis Confirms What We Suspected About Tom Cruise's On-Set Behavior
Fans are eagerly awaiting Tom Cruise's fighter to kick the tires and light the fires in the long-awaited sequel "Top Gun: Maverick," which, after many delays, is finally set to hit theaters soon. Cruise is indisputably one of Hollywood's biggest stars and, at times, a polarizing figure due to his personal life. The three-time Oscar nominee has starred in over 50 movies and is also a successful producer (via IMDb).
Although Cruise had previously starred in a plethora of well-known films such as "Risky Business," "The Outsiders," "Legend," and "All the Right Movies," his performance as daredevil Navy aviator Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in 1986's "Top Gun" is remembered as the one that made him a full-fledged movie star. The action flick, directed by the late Tony Scott, also stars Anthony Edwards, Kelly McGillis, Val Kilmer, and Meg Ryan. In this year's "Top Gun: Maverick," Cruise is poised to return to the Naval Fighter Weapons School as an instructor who will train the latest crop of hotshot pilots.
McGillis, who played astrophysicist, Top Gun civilian instructor, and Maverick's love interest Charlotte "Charlie" Blackwood in the original film, revealed to Entertainment Tonight in 2019 that she wasn't asked to reprise her role in the "Top Gun" sequel. Tom Cruise's character has a new lady in his life, Penny Benjamin, who is played by Jennifer Connelly ("A Beautiful Mind"). According to CinemaBlend, Benjamin owns a bar near the famous flight school. Despite the snub, when it comes to Cruise, McGillis has only nice things to say about her former-co star and what he was like on the set of the 1986 film.
Kelly McGillis called her Top Gun co-star 'wonderful'
In a 2013 interview with Yahoo! Movies, Kelly McGillis recalled much of the "Top Gun" cast engaging in "a lot of partying" when the cameras weren't rolling, although she didn't specifically single out Tom Cruise as a part of this particular story. She told the Los Angeles Times that except for Cruise and Kilmer, the cast stayed at the same hotel during the shoot. "We all hung together and played together. We went out to dinner together and to the driving range. There was definitely a big ensemble group camaraderie."
When asked about her working relationship with Cruise, the 64-year-old actress had nothing but good things to share. "I think Tom is terrific. He's the sweetest guy," McGillis told Yahoo! Movies. "He is very genuine and sincere and respectful. And I just loved working with Tom. I think he is wonderful."
Although the upcoming sequel has thrust McGillis back into the spotlight, the actress doesn't appear much interested in fame these days. In 2019, McGillis told Entertainment Tonight, "To me, my relationships to other people became far more important than my relationship to fame." Sadly, McGillis also admitted that she hasn't kept in touch with her former co-stars, and at the time, she hadn't seen the trailer for "Top Gun: Maverick" and appeared somewhat ambivalent about watching the finished product.
Notably, "Top Gun: Maverick" actress Jennifer Connelly appears to share her predecessor's high opinion of Cruise, particularly when it comes to his professionalism and unparalleled work ethic on set. "I've never seen anyone work harder, be more committed to his work," Connelly told CinemaBlend in 2020. "Every moment is an opportunity to do all that he can do to deliver the best thing that he can possibly deliver."
"Top Gun: Maverick" is due for release in theaters on May 27.