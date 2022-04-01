The 2002 On-Set Injury Some Fans Worry Is Linked To Bruce Willis' Aphasia

The recent announcement that legendary actor Bruce Willis would be retiring due to an aphasia diagnosis may have come as a huge surprise to his fans, but those close to the Hollywood icon say the writing was on the wall for years — and they can even point to a specific injury from 2002 that may have caused all of Willis' problems.

According to John Hopkins Medicine, people who are diagnosed with aphasia have experienced damage "in a specific area of the brain that controls language expression and comprehension." The condition can be caused by an injury, stroke, brain tumor, infection, or dementia. In Willis' case, friends and family reportedly fear that an on-set head injury from 2002 — which prompted the actor to sue — could have been the underlying source of his prolonged aphasia symptoms.

"The changes became noticeable about five years ago," an unnamed friend of Willis told The Sun. "It wasn't anything major at first, just little things, like needing assistance with lines by using earpieces. Everyone who knew him knew something was off, we just didn't know the exact diagnosis. We knew something cognitively was wrong, that was not a secret, but this specific diagnosis and the fact that he wasn't going to act anymore was surprising." So what was the on-set injury that could have possibly caused Willis so many problems?