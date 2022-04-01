The End Of Bruce Willis' Career Is More Tragic Than You Think

A recent article by the Los Angeles Times sheds new light on both the announcement of Bruce Willis' aphasia diagnosis and years of reported odd on-set behavior. According to the outlet, Willis was often fed lines through an earpiece by actor Adam Huel Potter, who was reportedly given small roles in many recent movies featuring Willis for helping the actor with his lines.

The Times also reports that filmmakers frequently resorted to using body doubles for the majority of Willis' action scenes. Furthermore, Willis' managers at the Creative Artists Agency ensured in recent years that Willis never spent more than two days on any set and that his contracts stipulated that the actor would never work more than 8 hours a day; reportedly, Willis would frequently leave after half that amount of time. Despite this seemingly low level of participation, the Times reports that Willis was often paid $2 million for these two days of work.

One director whom the Times interviewed, Mike Burns, said that he was asked to cut down roughly 25 pages of scenes for Willis into one day of filming for "Out of Death" in summer 2020. Burns even reportedly emailed the film's screenwriter to ask that Willis' dialogue be cut back to keep his lines "short and sweet." The director told the Times that he was aware that Willis was struggling with his memory by that time, but he said that after working with the actor on a second movie, "Wrong Place," in 2021, he felt that Willis' condition had grown worse.