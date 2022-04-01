Jim Carrey Has Sad News For Fans After Sonic The Hedgehog 2

According to his comments to Access Hollywood, it seems like "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" may be the last project we see Jim Carrey in for a while. In fact, "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" might be the final role of his entire illustrious career, as Carrey dropped the bombshell that he's seriously considering getting out of the Hollywood game altogether. He said as much when his Access Hollywood interviewer asked what's next for the actor, to which Carrey responded, "Well, I'm retiring ... I'm being fairly serious."

Carrey is clearly not pulling anyone's leg with this response either, though he did backtrack slightly, stating, "It depends, if the angels bring some sort of script that's written in gold ink that says to me that it's going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road, but I'm taking a break." Carrey has, of course, been known to take occasional breaks from acting throughout his career. He's also gotten pretty choosy about the roles he's taken in recent years. But according to his IMDb page, Carrey has no projects lined up after "Sonic the Hedgehog 2," and we now know the sequel may serve as his final act.

Should this be the case, it would be just fine with Carrey, who continued, "I really like my quiet life, and I really like putting paint on canvas, and I really love my spiritual life, and I feel like — and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists — I have enough. I've done enough. I am enough." Looking back at his body of work, it's hard to argue with this statement.