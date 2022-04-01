Will Smith May Be In Bigger Trouble With The Academy Than We Thought

The aftermath of the slapping incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards continues to send shockwaves across the entertainment industry. Celebrity reactions have been all across the board, though many think that Smith crossed the line. Fans haven't been too welcoming of Smith's Oscars outburst, either.

The Academy has already condemned Smith's actions, and announced that it intends to deal with the incident after a formal review. Still, since Academy Governor Whoopi Goldberg has also stated that the Best Actor winner will retain his Oscar, and Rock seems unlikely to press charges, it's easy to assume that Smith's comeuppance will be little more than a (presumably metaphorical) slap on the wrist.

However, newly surfaced information suggests that this might not be the case after all. In fact, it turns out that Will Smith might be in much bigger trouble with the Academy than an outside observer could have guessed.