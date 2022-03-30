Lost City Directors Aaron And Adam Nee Reveal The Inspiration For Their Upcoming Masters Of The Universe Film - Exclusive

Now that they've found the keys to "The Lost City" with the success of the hit romantic adventure comedy starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, filmmaker brothers Aaron and Adam Nee have their eyes set on their next prize. After helming "The Lost City" together, the Nees are tackling an out-of-this-world franchise by writing and directing the long-awaited live-action movie "Masters of the Universe."

Set for a 2023 release, "Masters of the Universe," of course, has a lot of history behind it, beginning as a Mattel action figure toy line in 1981. Since then, "Masters of the Universe" — which includes such iconic characters as He-Man and Skeletor — has become a successful multimedia franchise worldwide that has extended into comic books, video games, an animated film, and several animated TV series, including the latest iteration from filmmaker Kevin Smith. The "Masters of the Universe" franchise also spawned a live-action feature film in 1987, starring Dolph Lundgren as He-Man and Frank Langella as Skeletor.

Since then, Mattel has been trying to bring "Masters of the Universe" back in live-action film form, and the Nee Brothers — who proudly come from the independent film world — are undertaking their biggest adventure yet with the new movie set to be produced by Netflix, as they told Looper in an exclusive interview.