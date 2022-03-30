The Kitchen - What We Know So Far

Though the project has only just been announced, there's actually quite a bit of information out there about "The Kitchen." First and foremost, according to THR, the film is currently setup at Netflix, with the streaming giant financing the project based on an original screenplay from Daniel Kaluuya and Joe Murtagh ("American Animals," "Calm With Horses"). Kaluuya will also serve as a producer on the film alongside fellow actor Michael Fassbneder, whose DCM Film is helping back the project.

It's also being reported that "The Kitchen" will mark the feature directorial debut of Kibwe Tavares, who developed the original concept alongside Kaluuya. The film has reportedly already found its leads as well, with UK rapper and star of Netflix's "Top Boy" star Kano (AKA Kane Robinson) lined up to appear alongside newcomer Jedaiah Bannerman. As for what they'll be doing in "The Kitchen," per THR the film will be a dystopian drama set in a near-future London where the socio-economic divide has grown to unfathomable levels, with working class citizens — Kano's and Bannerman's characters among them — forced to carve out a life in a temporary village setup on the edge of the city.

As of this writing, "The Kitchen" has not yet begun filming, and no release date has been set, though Netflix is said to be eyeing a 2023 premiere. Whatever the case, this is instantly one of the most intriguing projects the streamer has in the works. And we'll be sure to update you as more information about "The Kitchen" becomes available.