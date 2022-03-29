Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Got A Hilarious Oscars Message From His Dad

For a Hollywood actor, going to the Oscars for the very first time can be a defining moment (and perhaps even the pinnacle) in some people's careers — especially when their movie or they themselves are nominated. For "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" star Simu Liu, this was the case this year, and luckily for him (and all of us), his dad had some hilarious advice to offer up before the big night.

Liu, decked out in an eye-catching red suit, was not only on hand at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday, March 27, to show support for "Shang-Chi" (which nabbed a best visual effects nomination), but he was also tasked with presenting the award for best international feature film with Tiffany Haddish. The Canadian-born Marvel hero wound up doing a great job with Haddish and even garnered a few laughs with some jokes centered around life north of the border. "Simu Liu really representing! LOVE!!" tweeted one Oscars viewer. "The fact Simu Liu went to western and lived in London, Ontario, and now he's on the Oscars stage is so inspirational," another said.

But, while Liu was getting showered with praise from people after the show, it was his fathers' hilarious words of encouragement (or lack thereof) in the days leading up to the ceremony that may have had the biggest impact on him.