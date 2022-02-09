Simu Liu Had A Hilarious Reaction To Shang-Chi's Oscars Nod

Even though the global pandemic caused delays to many tentpole releases, the Marvel Cinematic Universe still managed to triumph in spite of the obstacles that got in the way. Phase 4 entered full swing in the second half of 2021, with "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," "Black Widow," "Eternals," and "Spider-Man: No Way Home" finding their way to theaters. Meanwhile, on Disney+, Marvel shows like "WandaVision," "Loki," "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," "Hawkeye" and "What If...?" also flourished and gave some of the franchise's supporting players the chance to shine front and center. All in all, it's been a great year for Disney and Marvel.

The MCU has also gained some recognition heading into awards season. Both "Shang-Chi" and "Spider-Man: No Way Home" are up for the best visual effects trophy at this year's Oscars ceremony. It remains to be seen if either will win, but "Shang-Chi" star Simu Liu was delighted to see the visual effects artists receive some recognition for their efforts.